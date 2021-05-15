Tamil Nadu

Goondas Act against those selling Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders at higher prices, says TN CM

A crowd outside Nehru Stadium on Saturday morning, where a Remdesivir counter has been opened   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said those hoarding and selling Remdesivir (a drug used in COVID-19 treatment) and oxygen cylinders at higher prices would be detained under the Goondas Act.

“Some anti-social elements are hoarding Remdesivir and selling it at a higher price in the black market,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement and also cited reports about oxygen cylinders being sold at a higher rates. “It is a serious offence to be involved in, especially during the pandemic,” he underlined.

At a time when the poor and the downtrodden are taking the bitter pill to cooperate with the State government, some anti-social elements were involved in hoarding Remdesivir and over-pricing oxygen cylinders, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 12:30:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/goondas-act-against-those-selling-remdesivir-oxygen-cylinders-at-higher-prices-says-tn-cm/article34563756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY