Goondas Act against farmer responsible for electrocution of elephants, T.N. Forest dept. tells HC

March 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Forest department on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that a recommendation would be made to the Dharmapuri Collector to invoke the Goondas Act against a farmer who had put up an illegal electric fence around his land leading to the electrocution of two female elephants and one Makhna(a tuskless bull elephant) on Monday.

The First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy was informed that a WLOR (Wild Life Offence Report) under the provisions of Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 had already been registered against the 67-year-old farmer K. Murugesan of Kalikoundankottai village and he had been arrested.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J. Ravindran made the submissions when animal rights activist S. Muralidharan made a mention before the Bench regarding the death of the three adult elephants and sought protection for the two elephant calves that had been orphaned due to the electrocution of the two adult female elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner insisted that the Forest department take the custody of the two calves and strive to unite them with any other elephant herd in the Kedanahalli Reserve Forest. Accepting his request for an urgent hearing of the matter, the First Bench asked the AAG to apprise the court regarding the entire incident of electrocution.

Accordingly, the law officer told the Bench that the forest staff were closely tracking the herd of three adult elephants and two calves on Monday night but had lost sight of them for a brief period. When the staff were trying to locate the pachyderms by following their footprints, they heard agonising cries of the animals around 10.30 p.m.

Power disconnected

Immediately, the team rushed to the illegally electrified field, situated at about 500 to 600 metres from the reserve forest, near Kalikoundankottai village and found the three adult elephants lying dead. Power supply was disconnected forthwith to save the two elephant calves, one aged between 15 and 18 months and the other being only five to six months old.

A special team of 10 forest staff was formed to monitor the wellbeing of the two calves and feed them regularly under the guidance of A. Prakash, Assistant Veterinary Surgeon, Hosur. Glucose along with water and Lactogen stage-1 along with calcium, potassium and anti-stress supplements were being provided to the calves, the AAG said.

The First Bench was also informed that separate teams, with personnel drawn from Hogenakkal, Pennagaram and Palacode forest ranges, had been deputed inside the nearby reserve forests for identifying elephant herds with which the calves could be united. Every effort towards it would be taken in the next one or two days, he assured the court.

If the efforts to get the calves united with other herds fail, then they would be shifted to the Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumalai as per the instructions of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the AAG said. The Bench led by the ACJ recorded his submissions and transferred the present case to a forest Bench led by Justice N. Sathish Kumar for further adjudication.