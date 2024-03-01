Goods wagon derails near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur

March 01, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Five wagons of an empty goods train, coming in from Erode, derailed near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Friday.

Railway officials said the goods train, with 38 wagons, was heading to Chennai port with consignments of coal and other items. The wheels of five wagons disengaged from the track, derailing the train, and also leading to the track getting damaged.

Many commuters, office-goers and college students were left stranded at Jolarpet Railway Station as services of the Arakkonam-bound passenger train were affected. Also, the incoming Dhanbad Express from Alappuzha (Kerala) was halted. The incident happened at 4.40 p.m. on Friday.

Immediately, a team of higher officials and engineering crew rushed to the spot. Restoration work is in progress in full swing and normality will be restored soon, officials said.

