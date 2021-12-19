Tamil Nadu

Goods train derails near Arakkonam

A wagon of a goods train derailed near Mosur on Arakkonam-Chennai line early on Saturday.

The goods train started from Thirunindravur towards Renigunta in the morning. The 22nd wagon of the train derailed around 5.45 a.m. The loco pilot stopped the train and the crew alerted the Arakkonam railway station. Railway staff and police personnel rushed to the spot and began the restoration work.

Services of express trains were not affected while suburban trains between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam were delayed. Later, the suburban trains were operated on the alternative line. “One wagon of a goods train derailed but trains on Chennai-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam line were not affected,” said an official from the Southern Railway. Normal traffic was restored after 8.40 a.m.


