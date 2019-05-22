Tamil Nadu

Goods train derails; express trains to Chennai regulated

A goods train with empty wagons derailed near Melpakkam railway junction in the early hours of Tuesday resulting in the delay of running of trains between the Katpadi-Chennai central section.

A railway official from Arakkonam said the 5th and 6th wagons derailed at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several trains, including the Palani Express, Bengaluru Mail, Mettupalayam Express, Alleppey Express and Cheran Express were regulated at various stations, he added.

Railway officials said there was no loss of property.

