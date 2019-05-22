Goods train derails; express trains to Chennai regulated

A goods train with empty wagons derailed near Melpakkam railway junction in the early hours of Tuesday resulting in the delay of running of trains between the Katpadi-Chennai central section.
A railway official from Arakkonam said the 5th and 6th wagons derailed at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Several trains, including the Palani Express, Bengaluru Mail, Mettupalayam Express, Alleppey Express and Cheran Express were regulated at various stations, he added.
Railway officials said there was no loss of property.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor