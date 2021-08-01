Goods train derails at Nagercoil railway station

NAGERCOIL

01 August 2021 13:18 IST

A portion of the goods train carrying about 2500 metric tons of rice derailed at Nagercoil railway junction.

Railway police said that the train, which arrived here from Telangana, reached the station in the early hours of Sunday. Following the derailment of the ration rice laden goods train, two 2-wheelers were damaged.

The reason was being investigated.

A railway official in Tirunelveli said that only one pair of wheels of the guard van of the goods train had jumped out of the track while it was being moved to the yard.