Goods train derails after hitting cattle near Arakkonam

RANIPET

21 December 2021 00:40 IST

A goods train that was heading towards Katpadi got derailed in Chitteri village, 10 km from Arakkonam railway station, at 11.20 a.m. on Monday after the train hit cattle on the track.

The loco pilot stopped the train and the crew alerted the Arakkonam railway station. The Railway staff and the police personnel rushed to the spot and restored the line in two hours.

Officials said that services of express trains were not affected as the derailed train was on the loopline along the route while suburban trains between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam were delayed. Later, the suburban trains were operated on the alternative line. The route was cleared around 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

“As villagers beyond Arakkonam railway station are cattle herders, many milch cows cross the track for grazing on the fields on either side of the rail line. Police and railway officials intervene regularly to prevent such trespassing,” a railway official said.

On Saturday, the 22nd wagon of a goods train that was heading towards Renigunta got derailed in Mosur village near Arakkonam railway station at 5.45 a.m. The rail line was restored two hours later at 8.40 a.m., officials said.