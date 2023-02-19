ADVERTISEMENT

Goods destroyed in godown fire near Ambur

February 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Gas leakage from a welding machine was the reason for the accident, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Fire service personnel faced difficulty in dousing the fire since the stock inside comprised a large quantity of leather wastes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out at a leather and steel wastage godown in Oomerabad village near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday and destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees but there was no report of any casualty.

The police said that gas leakage from a welding machine was the reason for the accident. Around 9.50 a.m, residents and passersby noticed the smoke coming out of the godown and alerted police. The godown owner, K. Yesuraj, 48, also rushed to the spot after hearing the news. Immediately, fire tenders from Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur towns rushed to the spot and put out the fire after nearly two hours of struggle. 

The godown had a huge quantity of leather waste and steel from tanneries in Ambur and Vaniyambadi. These leather wastes were dumped at the godown before they were recycled for further use. Though the godown had stocks worth more than  ₹20 lakh, the exact loss is being estimated.

Fire service personnel faced difficulty in dousing the fire since the stock inside comprised a large quantity of leather wastes. They also found it difficult to reach the affected area. They had to break open the side wall to send in fire extinguishers , the police said.

