Good response to Tuber and Seed Festival in Chennai

April 16, 2023 - CHENNAI

At least 2,500 kg of tubers, including purple yams, black and red gingers and pale green turmeric, were sold at the second Tuber and Seed Festival at Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya in T. Nagar on Sunday.

G. Thamilarasan, an educated youngster who took to farming during the pandemic, said he was impressed with the various varieties of tubers. He ended up selling all his wares by afternoon. “I had brought six types of turmeric, including white, black, pale green, Lakadong and Kasturi. These have higher curcumin value when compared to regular turmeric,” he said.

Manukumar, a representative of a farmers-producers company in Mysore, said the firm produced millets, paddy and tubers. “Our purple yam is used to make ice creams, cakes and even halwas. It is used as a natural colouring agent. It can be used as regular white yam, since it has a very similar taste,” he said.

Ananthoo, of the Organic Farmers’ Market, said this was the second tubers’ festival in the city, and it had received a good response from the public. “In the context of climate change, we wanted to showcase different kinds of tubers, since most of us are aware only of potato and yams. Tubers are easier to grow, have a longer shelf life and have nutrients. These uncultivated crops are largely consumed by tribals. Around 50% of their diet constitutes tubers,” he said.

