Good response to pulse polio immunisation campaign in Vellore

Women carrying their children in the 0-5 age group turned up in large numbers at the various immunisation centres in Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Sunday.

It was the first round of the pulse polio immunisation camp of the year.

Polio drops were administered to about 4.08 lakh children in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts and 2.25 lakh children in Tiruvannamalai district.

State Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes, K.C. Veeramani and Minister for Labour Welfare, Nilofer Kafeel inaugurated the camps at Jolarpet and Vaniyambadi by administering polio drops to children.

Tirupattur Collector, M.P. Sivanarul and Deputy Director (Health Services) K.S.T. Suresh also participated in the inauguration.

Vellore District Revenue Officer, J. Partheeban launched the programme at the Vellore City Municipal Corporation office, where Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan participated.

Polio drops were administered to children at 731 centres in the Tirupattur district between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Immunisation was also carried out at centres located in remote hill areas such as Jardhankollai, Palambattu, Pudhurnadu, Athanavur, and Kavalurchathiram.

Immunisation centres were also set up at bus stands and railway stations to cover children in transit. Children of migrant labourers and residents were also covered.

A total of 2,924 workers and 89 supervisory teams were engaged to conduct the camp.

Other camps

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadarshini inaugurated the camp at Gangadhara Mudaliar Middle School in Muthukadai. As many as 1.09 lakh children will be covered during this campaign, and 3,143 workers are on the job to complete the task, she said.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramachandran inaugurated the camp at Arni. District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy said that 2.27 lakh children will be covered under this campaign and 7,579 workers are engaged for the task.