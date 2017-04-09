Good response to literacy programme

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has introduced an innovative ‘Equivalency Literacy Programme’ (samanilai kalvi) on a pilot project basis in Tamil Nadu to promote functional literacy among rural women. The programme was introduced in the four districts of Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri and Villupuram in December 2016.

This adult literacy programme exclusively for women, is expected to cover about 3.51 lakh women in Salem district who were already declared as certified learners under the now successfully completed ‘Karkum Bharatham’ (Saakshar Bharat Mission Scheme). The ‘equivalency programme’ is the second and advanced phase of the ‘Karkum Bharatham’ project. All the four districts identified for the ‘equivalency literacy programme’ had successfully implemented the ‘Karkum Bharatham’ programme from 2011–17.

The Department of Elementary Education and Literacy attached to the MHRD which will be implementing this new programme has already set up 900 centres in these four districts, including 200 centres in 20 blocks in Salem district.

The ‘equivalency programme’ comprised three stages. Level ‘A’ for the women who had passed class II, those who failed in class III and the certified learners of the ‘Karkum Bharatham’ scheme. The participants of this programme will have to study the four subjects of Tamil, environmental studies, Maths and computer basic skills at the special classes conducted in the literacy centres from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Women who come out successful in the level ‘A’ examinations will be treated as achieving literacy equivalent to class III.

Level ‘B’ is for the women who had passed class IV and those who had failed in class V. Women who come out successful in the level ‘B’ examinations will be treated as achieving literacy equivalent to class V. Level ‘C’ is for women who had passed class VII and those who have failed class VIII. The women who come out successful in the level ‘C’ examinations will be treated as achieving literacy equivalent to class VIII.

According to D. Thangavelu, district coordinator, ‘Karkum Bharatham’, all the three levels of the scheme are spread over six months each. Women who complete the different levels will be given the course completion certificates under the seal of National Institute of Open Schools.

Dr. Thangavelu said that the ‘equivalency literacy programme’ evoked overwhelming response with more than 4,000 women enrolling themselves for the level ‘A’ exams in Salem district.

All the 4,000 women appeared for the examinations held across the district on Saturday. They appeared for two subjects on Saturday and will appear for the remaining two papers on Sunday. Senior officials of the State Education Department and State Resource Centre visited various centres and monitored the conduct of examinations.

The completion of the level ‘C’ stage, equivalent to class VIII, will enable women to get driving licence, qualify for jobs such as balwadi worker, balwadi organiser etc. They will also become eligible for various government welfare schemes, he said. The ‘equivalency literacy programme’ will be continued in Salem district, till all the certified learners under the ‘Karkum Bharatham’ programme are covered, he added. The MHRD will expand the programme to other parts of the country based on its experience in the successful implementation of this programme in Tamil Nadu.