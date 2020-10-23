Good news soon regarding 7.5% reservation for NEET-qualified students, says TN Minister Sengottaiyan

ERODE

All steps were taken for obtaining assent for the legislation seeking to provide 7.5% reservation in medical colleges for students from government schools, and parents and students can expect some “good news” soon, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Erode on Friday.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that the State government had passed the Bill seeking to provide horizontal reservation to the government and government-aided school students in the undergraduate medical admissions. “The Bill was sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his approval, and parents and students can expect good news soon”, he added.

Asked about the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) extending the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates for lifetime, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that various teachers associations had requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to extending the validity of the certificate beyond seven years. “Based on their requests, the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Centre last month seeking extension of the certificate validity,” he said, adding that the long-term demand of the teachers have been fulfilled now.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan and MLAs, flagged off six vehicles at the Collectorate premises carrying one lakh blankets worth ₹3.30 crore for the flood-affected people of Telangana State.