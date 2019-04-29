Gomathi receives a rousing welcome back home

Drum beats resounded in the air as an atmosphere of celebration enveloped the Tiruchi international airport on Sunday evening. Sports enthusiasts and well-wishers were seen waiting eagerly for the arrival of the ‘daughter of the soil’, Gomathi Marimuthu, who won the gold medal in the 800 m event at the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championship in Doha.

A good number of youngsters who had gathered in front of the VIP lounge held out placards containing messages welcoming the athlete and eulogising her achievement. People from Ms. Gomathi’s native village of Mudikandam were seen elbowing their way forward in the crowd to receive the athlete, who had made their village proud.

The moment Ms. Gomathi emerged, the crowd erupted into loud cheers and the applause got louder when she waved to the gathering. The cameras flashed endlessly even as she received bouquets from her legion of new fans. “I am proud about my achievement and overwhelmed by the reception,” she said. “My next aim is to perform well in the World Athletics Championship later this year,” Ms. Gomathi, an employee of the Income Tax Department, Bengaluru, added.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu honoured the athlete at the airport by presenting her a shawl.