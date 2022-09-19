Tamil Nadu

Golden jubilee of 1971 batch of Madras Medical College from Sept. 20

The golden jubilee reunion of the alumni of the 1971 batch of Madras Medical College will be held for three days from September 20.

A release by the alumni group said that the event, which was supposed to happen in 2021, was postponed due to COVID-19.

Eighty eight alumni from the batch along with some of their family members are expected to attend the event. According to the release, the alumni from the illustrious batch, included three recipients of Dr. B.C. Roy and three Padma Shri award-winners. “The three-day programme will include in memoriam to departed batchmates and tribute to the great teachers of MMC apart from many cultural events,” the release said.


