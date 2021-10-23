Golden chariot drawn inside Kapaleeswarar temple

CHENNAI

23 October 2021

Golden chariot of Kapaleeswarar temple taken in procession

The golden chariot of Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore was brought out in a procession on Friday evening. This marked the re-start of temple car processions inside temples for devotees to carry out their vows.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin permitted processions on temple premises based on requests of devotees.

There are 65 golden and 49 silver chariots in temples across the State. Efforts were on to repair the chariots belonging to the Tiruttani and the Rameswaram temples, which had not been brought out for over 10 years now. Similarly, golden chariots would be made for the Kalikambal temple in Chennai and the Irukkangudi Mariamman temple, he added.

The Minister said that efforts were on to retrieve the 177 acres of lands spread over two villages and willed by Udayagiri Samaiyya Zamindar’s son Venkaiyya for the conduct of pujas in the temple. The department was working along with the Revenue department to retrieve the lands that had been encroached.

The temple was in a poor shape and needed urgent repairs. The roofs of two Chathrams had collapsed and had to be restored, two temple tanks had been taken over by local bodies, those would be retrieved, and the damaged Rudraksha Pandhal would be repaired, he added.