Golden car pulled at Andal temple

Golden car being pulled on Andal temple premises on the occasion of Aadi Pooram car festival in Srivilliputtur on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Aadi Pooram festival held without much fanfare

The annual car festival of Andal temple here that attracts thousands of people was held within the temple praharams on Friday on the occasion of Aadi Pooram festival.

The golden car was pulled by a small crowd of officials and administrators.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan; Srivilliputtur MLA M. Chandraprabha; temple official K.Ravichandran took part in it.

Special pujas and deeparathana was performed to the presiding deities, Andal and Rengamannar.

Owing to COVID-19, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments wanted the festival to be conducted within the temple premises without much crowd.

