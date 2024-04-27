Gold worth over ₹70 lakh hidden in passenger's rectum seized at Trichy airport

April 27, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Tiruchirappalli

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu seized a total of 977 grams of of 24K Gold valued at ₹70.58 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

According to the officials, the gold was concealed in the three packets consisting of 1081 grams of paste like material in the rectum of the passenger.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Trichy on the Air India Express.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, this March, the AIU officials at Tiruchirappalli airport seized 410 grams of gold valued at ₹26.62 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore.

According to the officials, the seized gold consisted of 330 grams of 24K gold extracted from paste-like material and 80 grams of 22K gold concealed inside the vest of a passenger travelling from Singapore to Trichy.

