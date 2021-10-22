Five passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle 5.06 kg of gold and electronic goods at the airport. Ten passengers, who came from Dubai at 8.40 a.m., were stopped, according to a press release. When their baggage was checked, officials found gold foils. There were also undeclared electronic goods worth ₹48.6 lakh.
Gold seized
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
October 22, 2021 01:25 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
October 22, 2021 01:25 IST
