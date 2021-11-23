Tamil Nadu

Gold seized in Chennai

The Chennai Customs seized 1.22 kg of gold worth ₹54.87 lakh and other goods worth ₹3.86 lakh at the airport. Two passengers, who came from Kuwait on Saturday and Sunday, were held. When their check-in baggage was searched, officials found six gold cut bits hidden inside the handles of glass-lid casserole dishes and seized them, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 1:37:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gold-seized-in-chennai/article37636411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY