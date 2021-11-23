The Chennai Customs seized 1.22 kg of gold worth ₹54.87 lakh and other goods worth ₹3.86 lakh at the airport. Two passengers, who came from Kuwait on Saturday and Sunday, were held. When their check-in baggage was searched, officials found six gold cut bits hidden inside the handles of glass-lid casserole dishes and seized them, a press release said.
Gold seized in Chennai
November 23, 2021 01:36 IST
