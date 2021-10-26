Tamil NaduCHENNAI 26 October 2021 00:56 IST
Gold seized at airport
Updated: 26 October 2021 00:56 IST
About 3.27 kg of gold worth ₹1.59 crore was seized at Chennai airport and two persons were arrested in this connection by Chennai Air Customs.
On Saturday, customs officials saw a polythene bag containing 1.8 kg gold foil with silver coating wrapped in carbon paper.
In another case, two passengers from Sharjah were arrested for concealing 1.47 kg of gold in their rectum, according to a press release.
