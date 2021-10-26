Gold seized at airport

CHENNAI

26 October 2021

About 3.27 kg of gold worth ₹1.59 crore was seized at Chennai airport and two persons were arrested in this connection by Chennai Air Customs.

On Saturday, customs officials saw a polythene bag containing 1.8 kg gold foil with silver coating wrapped in carbon paper.

In another case, two passengers from Sharjah were arrested for concealing 1.47 kg of gold in their rectum, according to a press release.

