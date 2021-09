CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:43 IST

Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 1.5 kg of gold worth ₹66.34 lakh from a passenger who had hidden it in an iron hammer. The passenger had arrived from Dubai. The seized hammer had gold moulded on the inside.

In a separate incident, 1.2 kg of gold was found in a mirror frame carried by a passenger from Kuwait.

