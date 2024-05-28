ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewellery, silver ornaments, cash stolen from house in Arcot town

Published - May 28, 2024 08:23 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

More than 30 sovereigns of gold, silver ornaments and ₹25,000 in cash were stolen from the house on Tuesday.

Over 30 sovereigns of gold and silver ornaments and ₹25,000 in cash were stolen from a house in Arcot near Ranipet on Tuesday.

The police said that the victim, Mohammed Inayathullah, 42, a private chit-fund staff, his wife, Najmunnisa Begum, 35, and their two children were residing in a rented house for the past few years. On May 24, they left for the Nagore Dargah to take part in special prayers. When they returned home, they found the lock of the main door damaged, and valuables and cash missing.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Inayathullah, police and forensics officials inspected the house. Sniffer dogs were also roped in.

Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

