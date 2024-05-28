Gold jewellery, silver ornaments, cash stolen from house in Arcot town

Over 30 sovereigns of gold and silver ornaments and ₹25,000 in cash were stolen from a house in Arcot near Ranipet on Tuesday.

The police said that the victim, Mohammed Inayathullah, 42, a private chit-fund staff, his wife, Najmunnisa Begum, 35, and their two children were residing in a rented house for the past few years. On May 24, they left for the Nagore Dargah to take part in special prayers. When they returned home, they found the lock of the main door damaged, and valuables and cash missing.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Inayathullah, police and forensics officials inspected the house. Sniffer dogs were also roped in.

Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.