Gold, iPhone sets and drones seized at airport

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 00:53 IST

Gold, drones and iPhones worth ₹62.6 lakh were seized and one person was arrested.

On Wednesday, a passenger who came from Dubai, was held and two plastic pouches of gold concealed in his underwear were found. On opening, officials got 412 g of gold and inside his trouser pocket, he had a gold kada weighing 98 g. There were five drones and two iPhones 11. On Tuesday, three passengers from Doha and two from Kuwait were detained. A passenger had been hiding gold kada in his trouser pocket and two had concealed gold bits in their trouser pockets.

