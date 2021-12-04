Tamil NaduCHENNAI 04 December 2021 22:49 IST
Gold, foreign currency seized
The Customs officials seized gold dust, electronic goods and foreign currency from four passengers at Chennai airport on Saturday.
According to a press release, two passengers from Dubai were intercepted based on specific tip-off.
On checking their baggage, 24 glass jars containing gold dust, concealed as “sambrani granules”, and electronic goods were seized.
While the value of gold dust was estimated at ₹26 lakh, the seized electronic goods were said to be worth ₹18 lakh.
In another case, two men bound for Dubai, were intercepted by the airport intelligence officers and 220 notes of 500 Saudi Riyal were found hidden. The foreign currency was worth ₹21.34 lakh.
