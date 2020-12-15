Gold, ₹1.37 crore in cash, seized from Environment Department official in Chennai

CHENNAI

A special team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a raid at the official’s office and residence

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday seized ₹1.37 crore in cash, huge quantities of gold and other valuables from the office/residential premises of a Superintendent, Environment Department, Chennai.

Acting on a specific input, a special team conducted searches at the office of Pandian, the suspected official, at Panagal Maligai and seized unaccounted for cash to the tune of ₹88,500. The police also searched his residence and found ₹1.37 crore in cash, 3.08 kg of gold jewels, 3,343 grams of silver and some diamonds.

Besides ₹38.66 lakh in his bank account, the official had ₹37 lakh invested in fixed deposits, properties worth ₹7 crore and some movable assets, the agency said in a press release.