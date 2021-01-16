Gokula Indira clarifies on reference to Sasikala

No political motive behind it, she says

Former Minister and AIADMK organisation secretary Gokula Indira said her allusion to V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the party, during an agitation in Chennai, had “no political motive.”

She was responding to a query from The Hindu whether her reference could be construed as an attempt to work for the coming together of the AIADMK, Sasikala and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). She replied in the negative.

Stir over remarks

Explaining that she held a stir in Anna Nagar against the reported observations of Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK’s youth wing leader, about the conduct of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the time of his election as legislature party leader four years ago, the former Minister pointed out that she did not mention Sasikala by name.

“What I said was that she remained an aide of Amma [Jayalalithaa] who led a life of austerity.” The protest was meant to decry the “attitude” of the DMK functionary as his remarks sought to “denigrate” women.