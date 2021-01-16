Gokula Indira clarifies on reference to Sasikala

Former Minister and AIADMK organisation secretary Gokula Indira said her allusion to V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the party, during an agitation in Chennai, had “no political motive.”
She was responding to a query from The Hindu whether her reference could be construed as an attempt to work for the coming together of the AIADMK, Sasikala and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). She replied in the negative.
Stir over remarks
Explaining that she held a stir in Anna Nagar against the reported observations of Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK’s youth wing leader, about the conduct of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the time of his election as legislature party leader four years ago, the former Minister pointed out that she did not mention Sasikala by name.
“What I said was that she remained an aide of Amma [Jayalalithaa] who led a life of austerity.” The protest was meant to decry the “attitude” of the DMK functionary as his remarks sought to “denigrate” women.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath