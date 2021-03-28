Going the extra mile

ERODE

28 March 2021 01:04 IST

With just nine days left for campaigning, parties are leaving no stone unturned. On Friday, DMK and AIADMK cadre, with party flags, stood outside the New Masjid in the Erode Corporation limits, seeking support for their respective candidates after prayers got over at the mosque. AMMK and other party cadre, too, stood outside mosques, seeking support for their candidates.

