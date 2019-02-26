Tamil Nadu

Gobi GH gets modern equipment

Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurating the new facilities at the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam on Monday.

Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurating the new facilities at the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

To ensure advanced medical treatment for patients, equipment worth ₹ 1.47 crore were commissioned at the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

The hospital serves the needs of people from Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Nambiyur, Talavadi and other areas in the district. A dialysis unit, installed at ₹ 22.25 lakh and funded by the State Government, was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan

Also, Samsung Electronics sponsored modern digital x-ray machine (₹ 83.03 lakh), ultra sound scan machine (₹ 40.18 lakh) and refrigerator, LED television and air conditioners (₹ 1.91 lakh) to the hospital. The Minister inaugurated these machines for the public use.

Deputy Director (Health Services) S. Soundammal, and Chief Civil Surgeon Medical Officer P.T. Anandan were present.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 9:49:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gobi-gh-gets-modern-equipment/article26371579.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story