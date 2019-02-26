Gobi GH gets modern equipment

To ensure advanced medical treatment for patients, equipment worth ₹ 1.47 crore were commissioned at the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

The hospital serves the needs of people from Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Nambiyur, Talavadi and other areas in the district. A dialysis unit, installed at ₹ 22.25 lakh and funded by the State Government, was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan

Also, Samsung Electronics sponsored modern digital x-ray machine (₹ 83.03 lakh), ultra sound scan machine (₹ 40.18 lakh) and refrigerator, LED television and air conditioners (₹ 1.91 lakh) to the hospital. The Minister inaugurated these machines for the public use.

Deputy Director (Health Services) S. Soundammal, and Chief Civil Surgeon Medical Officer P.T. Anandan were present.