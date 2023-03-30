G.O. withholding grant for 2023-24 puts Madras University in a tight spot

March 30, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A recent Government Order (G.O.) from the Higher Education Department has left the University of Madras starved of funds.

The order states that no block grant would be released for 2023-24 until the university fulfils certain conditions. The conditions include taking action on “irregular appointments, improper fixation, wrong increments, incentives, higher start of pay and promotions.” It has sought necessary remedial measures “including disciplinary action” to resolve audit objections. It has said the university cannot create any post or fill post without prior concurrence of the Finance Department.

Last year, amid protests, the university tried to augment its revenue by charging Continuation of Provisional Affiliation fee from all affiliated arts and science colleges from the academic year 2016-17 onwards. It estimated a revenue of ₹26.92 crore but has collected ₹7.04 crore only in the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the budget document said.

It will be another year of funds crunch for the university as it has a huge pension pay out to honour. The university has not paid pension dues to scores of employees, faculty and non-teaching staff who have retired in the six or seven years.

Some of them have died during the pandemic as well, retired staff point out. On Saturday, several pensioners staged a demonstration demanding that the payment be made.