G.O. issued for waiving jewellery loans

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:33 IST

The State government on Monday issued orders to waive loans obtained by pledging gold jewellery up to gross weight of 40 grams (five sovereigns) from cooperative banks subject to provisions. The cut-off date in this regard has been set as March 31 this year.

The G.O. elaborated on the operational guidelines for the implementation of the scheme. The G.O. followed the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the floor of the Assembly in September this year.

