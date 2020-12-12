GO issued for takeover of 27 constituent colleges

Varsities will bear staff cost this year

The Department of Higher Education has ordered the takeover of 27 university constituent colleges in Tamil Nadu.

They will now be known as Government Arts and Science Colleges, according to the order signed by Apoorva, Secretary, Higher Education.

According to the estimates provided by the Director of College Education (DCE), the financial requirements to run the colleges as government colleges amount to ₹143,74,53,540.

The DCE has requested the government to allocate this sum. But the government has said the respective universities will bear the financial cost of the employees and the teaching and non-teaching staff of these institutions for the current academic year.

In the first phase in 2018-19, after an announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the government took over 14 constituent colleges, established from 1996-97 to 2010-11, and allocated funds for them.