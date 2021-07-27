G.O. issued for implementing special quota for Vanniyars

M.K. Stalin

CHENNAI

27 July 2021 11:03 IST

Act to be implemented with effect from February 26

The DMK government on Monday issued a government order to implement an Act that provides 10.5% special reservation for the Vanniyars in education and employment with retrospective effect from February 26 this year. The AIADMK government passed the Act in February.

“The special reservation within the MBC quota would be applicable for admission to all educational programmes, including professional programmes, from this year,” an official release said.

In a Twitter post, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that he directed officials to issue the government order. In pursuance of the Act, the roster prescribed earlier in 2009 was being revised.

“The government further directs that the roster prescribed in this order shall be given effect from February 26, 2021, and it shall be made applicable in respect of those vacancies notified by the recruiting agencies and the appointing authorities on or after the said date,” the government order said. It said necessary amendments to the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, would be issued separately.

Writing on Twitter, PMK founder S. Ramadoss “wholeheartedly” thanked Mr. Stalin.

The Act provides for “special reservation” to the Most Backward Classes (Vanniakula Kshatriya), the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities and the Most Backward Classes, at 10.5%, 7% and 2.5% respectively, within the 20% reservation provided for these communities.

