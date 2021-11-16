G.O. issued for fee waiver

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 01:06 IST

The Higher Education Department has released the Government Order providing details of fee waiver for government school students admitted to engineering courses under 7.5% special quota.

The government has allocated ₹74.28 crore, including ₹45.61 crore towards tuition fee; ₹25.32 crore towards hostel fee and ₹33.50 crore towards transport expenses.

The G.O. says that no fee or deposit may be collected from the beneficiaries.

Colleges must establish a redress cell for the students, the G.O. said.