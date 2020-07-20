Tamil Nadu

Gnanadesikan seeks action against ‘Karuppar Kootam’

B.S. Gnanadesikan

B.S. Gnanadesikan  

TMC leader condemns defacing of Periyar’s statue as well

Tamil Maanila Congress senior vice-president B.S. Gnanadesikan demanded strict action against members of ‘Karuppar Kootam’ YouTube channel and those who defaced Periyar’s statue.

Mr. Gnanadesikan said in a statement that it had become fashionable for a section of people to mock and denigrate Hindu gods due to the tolerant nature of the Hindus. He said certain parties were trying to reap political dividends by targetting one specific community and “these type of petty organisations were working in tandem with them”.

Terming the denigrating of the Kandha Sashti Kavasam as an attack on all Hindus, Mr. Gnanadesikan said, “It is wrong to identify Hinduism with the BJP alone,” he said.

Mr. Gnanadesikan said the subsequent defacing of Periyar’s statue was also not acceptable. “Periyar was a social reformer and he had friends who believed in God, who went to Sabarimala,” he said.

