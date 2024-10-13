ADVERTISEMENT

Global warming, environmental pollution are twin challenges in the world: ICAR-IIHR chief

Published - October 13, 2024 07:05 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi handing over a degree certificate a student at the 19th Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore on Sunday. Govi Chezhiaan, Minister for Higher Education, Tusar Kanti Behera, Director, ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru are also seen in the picture.  | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Global warming and environmental pollution remain twin challenges in the world today, said Professor Tusar Kanti Behera, director, Institute of ICAR - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, while speaking at the 19th Annual Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been largest user of groundwater despite having only 4% of world’s water supply but has to feed 17.8% of world’s population, he added.

Delivering his convocation address, Mr. Behera said owing to global warming there would be a steady increase in the frequency, severity and duration of droughts and floods. Rising population and industrialization had been reducing ground water worldwide. “Microplastics are increasingly found in food, water and in humans, making it a global hazard. India is the second most polluted country after Bangladesh in Asia,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Behera said that along with global warming and environment pollution, the country also faced another challenge -- decrease in food grain production. In other words, India recorded a growth rate of 4.7% in the agriculture sector during 2022-23 as against a growth rate of only 1.4% in 2023-24. “Decline in food grain production is mainly due to fragmented land holdings, low farm investment, lack of farm mechanisation and insufficient access to quality inputs. In fact, around 80% of total farmers in the country are small farmers, who cultivate in less than one hectare of farmland,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ICAR-IIHR director advocated farmers to pursue allied farm activities like livestock and fisheries to supplement their income from agriculture as these sectors have performed better than traditional crops. For example, the share of livestock in agriculture gross value added (GVA) increased from 24.3% to 30.4 % between 2014-15 and 2022-23. Likewise, the share of fisheries increased from 4.4% to 7.3% during the same period, he said.

T. Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, who tabled the annual report of the university, said a total of 28,417 students had been conferred degrees at the convocation including 155 students in person and 28,262 students in absentia. Among them, 86 Ph.D researchers, 36 undergraduate and 33 post-graduate rank holders were also honoured with medals.

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University, presided over the event in the presence of Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan, who is pro-chancellor, Registrar J. Senthil Velmurugan and Controller of Examinations, R. Babu Janarthanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US