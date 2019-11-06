Global summit of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals to be held in Chennai

The third global summit of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals that will be organised in Chennai from November 14 to 16, by a private organisation - ‘The Rise’, will see the participation of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals from over 30 countries, its founder Fr. Jegath Gaspar Raj claimed on Wednesday.

According to him, transforming Tamil Nadu into an entrepreneurial economy is a core objective of his organisation. The participants will discuss “outcome-based initiatives” to encourage entrepreneurship in the State.

Tamils, he said, have a “sizeable presence” in a dozen countries largely as a professional community. “With the financialisation of the global economy and techno-capitalism taking over, professionals will play an important role in the distribution of entrepreneurial ventures,” he said.

One of the aspects of this summit will focus on “starting small” and will discuss entrepreneurial initiatives that could be started in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and rural cities. He felt the economic slowdown in the country has been recognised “by everyone beyond politics.”