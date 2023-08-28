Global shipping and logistics firm UPS intends to hire 1,000 people in India by 2025

August 28, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

United Parcel Service, popularly known as UPS across the globe, whose first technology centre in India was inaugurated in Chennai by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday, intends to have a 1,000-strong workforce by 2025, in the country.

The technology centre of UPS, which is a leading multi-national shipping and receiving and supply chain management firm, is spread over 51,000 sq ft. The company did not provide details about the exact investment that went into this facility; however, earlier this year, UPS had announced that it was making a strategic investment of USD 15-20 million in India that would complement its existing technology teams in the U.S. and Europe.

Subramani “Subbu” Ramakrishan, vice president for UPS Technology Centres in India, will lead the facility. Around 100 persons have been hired in Chennai with plans to hire 350 by the end of 2023, and up to 1,000 by 2025 across India. The firm intends to hire more women.

Interestingly, UPS has also selected some youngsters under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. A government source said: “The selected younsters will undergo an internship programme at the UPS Technology Centre. The internship will help them secure high-tech jobs.”

Bala Subramanian, EVP & Chief Digital and Technology Officer at UPS, said, “We are very excited to be here and grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their support. UPS’s technology centres in India will be unique. These centres will enable us to offer an unparalleled logistics experience for our customers, through advanced technologies including AI, automation and robotics.” He added: “We will focus on nurturing local talent, especially women and people from rural areas, to be a vital part of our global technology capabilities.”

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, T.R.B Rajaa, on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), said: “We are happy and proud that #UPS, the largest courier company in the world, is setting up its first India technology centre here in Chennai. This is yet another example of how the youth of Tamil Nadu are now getting more access to global high-quality jobs with long-term career growth possibilities. What was especially heartening to see was youngsters having benefited from the Naan Mudalvan scheme and getting their offer letters from the CM today!.”

