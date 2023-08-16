ADVERTISEMENT

Global Education Meet in Chennai on Saturday

August 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The education fair will offer comprehensive discussions on topics, including post-study work options, intricacies of the VISA process, and the array of possibilities concerning Curricular Practical Training and Optional Practical Training in the US, say the organisers

The Hindu Bureau

Learners Cortex, a partner of Magoosh Inc USA, is organising a day-long Global Education Meet 2023 on August 19, Saturday, here at SASTRA Satsang in Kodambakkam.

According to Learners Cortex, which is guiding students aspiring to study abroad and helping them with test preparations and admissions, the meet will be marked by the “convergence of several esteemed international universities, extending a unique opportunity for students to directly interact with them in Chennai”.

Besides interactions with representatives from universities abroad, the organisation said the education fair would offer comprehensive discussions on various topics, including post-study work options, intricacies of the VISA process, and the array of possibilities concerning Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the US. “Moreover, it sheds light on analogous career pathways available in various other countries such as Canada, Germany, Australia and United Kingdom,” a release by Learners Cortex said.

It said aspirants can interact with test instructors, who guide student in taking tests like GRE, GMAT, SAT, ACT, IELTS, or TOEFL. The students will have an opportunity to take a ‘diagnostic test’ at the meet to develop an idea about the question types and culture of American tests. Entry is for the meet, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

