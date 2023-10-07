Glitch triggered messages about incorrect account balance, says Kotak Mahindra Bank

October 07, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday said a glitch in its SMS messaging template resulted in an incorrect account balance shown in the UPI reversal alert message that was sent to some customers.

Customers in various parts of the State complained about receiving a message of huge amount credited in their account. But the balance was not reflected in the customers’ bank account. “The team is working on rectifying the message and we regret the inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson from Kotak Mahindra Bank said in response to a query from The Hindu.

Recently, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said a glitch in its internal systems led to an error in processing a credit to a customer last month.

