Gleneagles Hospital will hold free 3-day eye camp from October 8

Gleneagles Hospital will organise a three-day free eye screening camp to mark World Sight Day, which is observed on October 10 annually. From Tuesday (October 8) to Thursday (October 10), the ‘I Screen’ camp will be held on the hospital premises in Perumbakkam from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For registration, contact 044-44777000. E. Ravindra Mohan, director of Gleneagles Eye Centre, will head the camp. Candidates will receive their report post-check-up. Nageshwar Rao, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital, said through the screening camp, the hospital hoped to make a difference in the lives of those who had no access to routine eye check-ups and treatments.

