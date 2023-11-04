Gleneagles Global Healthcity launches support group for knee replacement patients

November 04, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Gleneagles Global Healthcity in the city has launched a support group to educate and offer emotional support for total knee replacement patients.

In another development, the Kauvery Hospital said it recently treated a 49-year-old man for pulmonary endarterectomy. The patient suffered from advanced heart failure that led to kidney failure, and required dialysis. Doctors diagnosed it as severe CTEPH and complex sleep apnea leading to heart failure. The hospital doctors then decided on the complex pulmonary endarterectomy surgery. The patient was put on a heart-lung machine and the chronic clots from the pulmonary arteries were removed.

Meanwhile, in a robot-assisted surgery, doctors at Rela Hospital said they repurposed the small intestine of a 40-year-old patient, dependent on a urinary catheter for over 10 years, to create a bladder-like pouch, and a new way for urine to exit the body using the appendix.

According to a press release, the patient was diagnosed with hypospadias urethral meatus, a birth defect in which the opening of the urethra is narrow and pushed inside the birth passage. This uncommon urological condition was complicated by bilateral vesicoureteral reflux - the state of urine flowing back into the kidneys and ureters. The patient suffered from recurrent kidney and bladder infections, and her bladder had started to contract. Since the urine produced from the kidneys could not be stored in the bladder, she was using a urinary tube.