Gleneagles Global Health City sets up intraperitoneal chemotherapy centre

July 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gleneagles Global Health City has established a hyperthermia intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) centre to manage advanced abdominal cancers.

The Centre was commissioned by J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Alok Khullar, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, and other senior doctors were present at the event.

S. Rajasundaram, Director of the hospital’s cancer centre said: “While conventional chemotherapy circulates throughout the body through the bloodstream, HIPEC delivers the drugs directly to the cancer cells within the peritoneum (the lining of the abdomen). This procedure increases the efficacy of the drug as the cells are subjected to higher dosage of chemicals.”

“Before commencing with HIPEC, the patient undergoes complete cytoreductive surgery (CRS) where all macroscopic diseases from the abdominal cavity are surgically removed. We have performed over 100 successful HIPEC procedures in patients suffering from advanced abdominal cancer within the cavity,” Dr. Rajasundaram added.