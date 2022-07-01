Gleneagles Global Health City holds cyclothon, beach clean-up

The events were of National Doctors’ Day celebrations

Doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hospital here organised a cyclothon and beach clean-up drive on Friday as part of the National Doctors’ Day celebrations.

A release by the hospital said more than 100 doctors participated in the 20-km cyclothon that ended in Uthandi beach, where they subsequently carried out a clean-up drive. The initiative was carried out to create awareness on a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner environment, the release added.

Alok Khullar, chief executive officer, GGHC, who took part in the event, expressed hope that the initiative, carried out by healthcare providers, would help the public understand the importance of going green and adopting a healthier lifestyle.