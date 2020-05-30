Glass alcohol bottle surgically removed from man’s anal cavity in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM

30 May 2020 15:41 IST

Doctors at Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital said the man had inserted an empty bottle into his anal cavity, when inebriated

In a bizarre case, an alcohol bottle was surgically removed from the rectum of a man hailing from Nagore here on Friday. The man, supposedly in an inebriated state, had inserted an empty bottle into his anal cavity and was unable to remove it, hospital sources said.

The 29-year-old man shocked hospital staff at the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital when he arrived with severe pain in the abdominal area and rectum on May 28. An X-ray was taken and a glass bottle was found lodged in his body. “There was a whole 250-ml bottle in his large intestine. When asked how he inserted it there, he narrated the entire incident,” S. Pandiyaraj, General Surgeon at Nagapattinam GH said.

The inebriated man had inserted the bottle in his anal cavity on May 26, and had suffered from pain for over two days. He was ashamed and had not told anyone, not even his family members. After the pain became unbearable, he rushed to the GH, Dr. Pandiyaraj said. The patient had made several attempts to remove the bottle on his own but in the process, had pushed it further up to the sigmoid colon in the large intestine.

“I have never seen a case like this. If the bottle had broken in his intestine, we would have had to surgically remove it piece by piece and then also stitch each tear caused in the intestine by the breakage. It would have become a complicated surgery,” Dr. Pandiyaraj said.

Spinal anaesthesia was administered and in a two-hour surgery, the bottle was carefully removed by a team of doctors led by Dr. Pandiyaraj. The patient is now stable and is under observation. “He is still experiencing some discomfort but the wounds will soon heal,” doctors said.