Glad it is called Dravidian model, not DMK model: Vanathi Srinivasan

In her reply to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on the achievements of the DMK government, BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan said she was in agreement with the concept of everything for everyone under the Dravidian model.

Ms. Srinivasan said she was glad it is called the Dravidian model and not DMK model, but at the same time it should be remembered that this model is also a part of India.

Minister Duraimurugan said if it was named the DMK model, people would use prefix and attempt to show it in a bad light. The word ‘Dravidian model’ cannot be misused, he added.

Earlier, Ms. Srinivasan wanted to highlight what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had done for Tamil Nadu. However, Speaker M. Appavu intervened and said it was not a debate and she could only speak about the announcements made by the Chief Minister.