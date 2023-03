March 06, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan has condemned the booking of a case against BJP State president K. Annamalai over the issue of migrant labourers and called it a “political vendetta”.

In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu government had taken such a stand to hide its lax attitude to the issue.

He urged the State government not to engage in a “vendetta” and, instead, guard the welfare of these workers.