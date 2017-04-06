G.K. Vasan’s TMC extends support to OPS

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Thursday extended support to AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) party in the upcoming by-election to the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.

TMC president G.K. Vasan visited former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s house on Greenways Road a little before noon and extended support to the party’s candidate E. Madhusudhanan.

Mr. Vasan said he had toured 26 districts in the State to meet his party workers and supporters. “Everyone wanted us to support Mr. Panneerselvam. Wherever I toured, the people are in favour of him, and he is in people’s hearts.”

According to him, Mr. Panneerselvam had won the confidence of late Jayalalithaa and was chosen by her. “I had initially said that our party will neither participate nor support any other party in the byelection. After gauging people’s mood, we have decided to extend support to Mr Panneerselvam,” Mr. Vasan said.

The two leaders will campaign together in R.K. Nagar in a couple of days and all party workers belonging to TMC will start working for Mr. Madhusudhanan’s campaign from Thursday evening, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said Mr Vasan’s father G.K. Moopanar used to extend his support to the side that had “justice”. “I am happy his son is following in his footsteps and listening to the voice of the people.”