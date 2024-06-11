ADVERTISEMENT

G.K. Vasan welcomes Centre’s decision to release funds under PM Kisan scheme

Updated - June 11, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president said this step would give fresh hope to farmers in the country

The Hindu Bureau

TMC president G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of releasing ₹20,000 crore in financial assistance to farmers, under the PM Kisan scheme, on his first day in office, during his third term.

In a statement Mr. Vasan said that after assuming office as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, Mr. Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi fund, amounting to nearly ₹20,000 crore that will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers. “This is a welcome step and has given fresh hope to farmers,” he said.

Further, Mr. Vasan also welcomed the decision taken by the Cabinet in its first meeting to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US