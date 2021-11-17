Tamil Nadu

G.K. Vasan urges TN government to increase crop loss compensation

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said the compensation announced by the Tamil Nadu Government for farmers who have lost their crops due to the recent flood was not sufficient, and urged that it should be reviewed and increased.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that farmers will be able to continue farming and overcome their losses only if the State government provides a compensation as per their expectations. Mr. Vasan requested the Tamil Nadu Government to estimate the total crop loss properly and provide compensation on that basis to fulfil the demands of the farmers.


